It's inspired by climate change.

Published: 12:22 pm, October 14, 2020

Muncie Girls' Lande Hekt has released her new single, '80 Days of Rain'.

It's an early teaser from her debut solo album, 'Going To Hell'. Due on 22nd January via Get Better Records, the record documents her experience coming out.

"[It's] about moving away and missing someone, and how that person taught me to get angry about climate change," she says of the new song.

"80 days of rain is weirdly a reference to that TV programme ‘Years and Years’, where climate change was so out of control that the UK had 80 days of rain in a row.

"I realised that the effects of climate change will hurt animals and wildlife first and how sad that is."

