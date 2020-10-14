Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring grandson, Knuckle Puck, Touché Amoré, Yours Truly and more.
Order a copy
October 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Muncie Girls' Lande Hekt has released her new single, '80 Days of Rain'

It's inspired by climate change.
Published: 12:22 pm, October 14, 2020
Muncie Girls' Lande Hekt has released her new single, '80 Days of Rain'

Muncie Girls' Lande Hekt has released her new single, '80 Days of Rain'.

It's an early teaser from her debut solo album, 'Going To Hell'. Due on 22nd January via Get Better Records, the record documents her experience coming out.

"[It's] about moving away and missing someone, and how that person taught me to get angry about climate change," she says of the new song. 

"80 days of rain is weirdly a reference to that TV programme ‘Years and Years’, where climate change was so out of control that the UK had 80 days of rain in a row. 

"I realised that the effects of climate change will hurt animals and wildlife first and how sad that is."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Check out Lonely The Brave's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. ﻿Craig David, Radiohead, The Cars and more
Ex-Queen Zee vocalist Zee Davine is back with new Tokky Horror single, 'Simulate Me'
iDKHOW have shared a new lyric video for 'Lights Go Down'
IDLES, Foals and DMA'S are going to perform at Sounds Of The City in Leeds next year
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes are going to perform a livestream show from London's O2 Academy Brixton
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing