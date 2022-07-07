Subscribe to Upset
Lande Hekt has confirmed her second solo album, 'House Without a View'

It's preceded by first single 'Gay Space Cadets'.
Published: 12:04 pm, July 07, 2022 Photos: Martyna Wisniewska / Gingerdope.
Lande Hekt has announced her second solo album, 'House Without a View'.

The full-length is set for release on 23rd September via her own label, Prize Sunflower Records, and is preceded by first single 'Gay Space Cadets'.

Lande explains: "It’s a daydreaming song about wanting a life of excitement and adventure rather than a dull and ordinary life - one where people underestimate you and belittle you. And where you’re forced to buy into capitalism and become a pathetic, losing player in a game that you hate. I’d rather escape and live in a queer space fantasy and be brave.”

Check it out below, the record's full tracklisting reads:

1. Half with You
2. Backstreet Snow
3. Cut My Hair
4. Gay Space Cadets
5. Always Hurt
6. House Without a View
7. Ground Shaking
8. What Could I Sell
9. Lola
10. Take a Break
11. First Girlfriend

