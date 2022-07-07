Lande Hekt has confirmed her second solo album, 'House Without a View'

Listen

It's preceded by first single 'Gay Space Cadets'.

Published: 12:04 pm, July 07, 2022 Photos: Martyna Wisniewska / Gingerdope.

Lande Hekt has announced her second solo album, 'House Without a View'.

The full-length is set for release on 23rd September via her own label, Prize Sunflower Records, and is preceded by first single 'Gay Space Cadets'.

Lande explains: "It’s a daydreaming song about wanting a life of excitement and adventure rather than a dull and ordinary life - one where people underestimate you and belittle you. And where you’re forced to buy into capitalism and become a pathetic, losing player in a game that you hate. I’d rather escape and live in a queer space fantasy and be brave.”

Check it out below, the record's full tracklisting reads:



1. Half with You

2. Backstreet Snow

3. Cut My Hair

4. Gay Space Cadets

5. Always Hurt

6. House Without a View

7. Ground Shaking

8. What Could I Sell

9. Lola

10. Take a Break

11. First Girlfriend