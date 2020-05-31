Watch

Their new album is coming in a few weeks.

Published: 11:52 am, May 31, 2020

Lamb Of God have dropped a new video for 'Routes', a track that features Testament singer Chuck Billy.

Inspired by a trip to Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota during the No DAPL movement, it's a cut from their first new album in five years, 'Lamb Of God', which was originally due for release in May, but will now arrive on 19th June via Nuclear Blast Records.

Vocalist D. Randall Blythe explains: “I went to Standing Rock because I had heard reports of violence committed on the peaceful protesters there by both state law enforcement and private security contractors, and this violence was not reported in mainstream media for the most part. I went to bring supplies and support these people, who were trying to protect their water, and thereby protect everyone, as everything in the natural world is protected.

“I was there a week, made some great friends, and learned a lot. It was a very profound experience in my life, and I knew one day I would write a song about it.”

Check it out below.