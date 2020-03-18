Lamb Of God have shared a new video for 'Memento Mori'

Subscribe to Upset
Watch

It's a song that warns against "electronic harbingers of doom". 
Published: 10:10 pm, March 18, 2020
Lamb Of God have released a new video for 'Memento Mori'.

It's a cut from their first new album in five years, 'Lamb Of God', due for release on 8th May via Nuclear Blast Records.

Vocalist D. Randall Blythe explains: “Months before the COVID-19 outbreak occurred, I wrote ‘Memento Mori’ as a reminder to myself to not be consumed by the omnipresent electronic harbingers of doom that surround us - cellphones, computers, and television screens.

"While these devices can be useful tools, and it is important to stay informed, it is equally important to remain engaged with the real, physical world we with live in, not just digitally filtered representations of reality."

Check it out below.

