Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Lamb of God have booked in a new UK headline tour

They're coming over next year.
Published: 10:56 am, July 31, 2020
Lamb of God have booked in a new UK headline tour

Lamb of God have booked in a new UK headline tour.

Their first in nearly eight years, the run replaces one that was postponed/cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guitarist Mark Morton comments: "While its later than we had hoped, we're excited to have new dates in the books for 2021. We couldn't be more excited about returning to the stage in Europe with our friends in Kreator and Power Trip. It will be worth the wait."

The dates are as follows:

DECEMBER 2021
14 UK – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol
15 UK – Manchester, Manchester Academy
16 UK – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
17 UK – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
19 UK – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Hockey Dad are making a right old mess in their new video for 'Germaphobe'
Hinds have released a cover of The Clash's hit, 'Spanish Bombs'
Mike Shinoda has shared the second instalment of his Twitch project, Dropped Frames
Hockey Dad: "A lot of the record is exploring getting older and facing changes"
Fontaines D.C.: "If you liked who we were on our first album, if you were hanging on to it - that hero is dead"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing