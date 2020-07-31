On tour

They're coming over next year.

Published: 10:56 am, July 31, 2020

Lamb of God have booked in a new UK headline tour.

Their first in nearly eight years, the run replaces one that was postponed/cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guitarist Mark Morton comments: "While its later than we had hoped, we're excited to have new dates in the books for 2021. We couldn't be more excited about returning to the stage in Europe with our friends in Kreator and Power Trip. It will be worth the wait."

The dates are as follows:



DECEMBER 2021

14 UK – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

15 UK – Manchester, Manchester Academy

16 UK – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

17 UK – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

19 UK – London, O2 Academy Brixton