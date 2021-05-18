Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Waterparks, Rise Against, Tyler Posey and more.
Order a copy
June 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Lakes have announced their new album, 'Start Again'

Check out the title-track now.
Published: 5:47 pm, May 18, 2021 Photos: Dylan Nolte.
Lakes have announced their new album, 'Start Again'

Lakes have announced their new album, 'Start Again'.

Set for release on 30th July via Know Hope Records (US) and Big Scary Monsters (UK), news of the full-length arrives alongside the title-track, which was inspired by recent lockdowns.

Lead singer Roberto Cappellina explains: "During lockdown last year my mental health was really suffering, and as a result I had been self-medicating pretty hard. There’s a collective suffering right now which makes it harder to relate to an individual’s story, but this was my outlet."

Of the album as a whole, he adds: "This batch of songs has been a vehicle for healing for all six of us in some way, so there are a lot of different, but raw themes throughout the record. Even though we’re currently all isolated from each other, the one person you can’t escape is yourself. We’ve been to some dark places between us, but ultimately, ‘Start Again’ is about coming out the other side. This record is about facing that darkness, owning it and letting go of the past. It’s about being at peace with it and moving forward and saying that it’s actually OK to start again."

The tracklisting reads:

1. Blind
2. No Excuses
3. Matches
4. Windermere
5. Mirrors
6. Peace
7. Start Again
8. Talk!
9. Get Better
10. Taupo
11. Retrograde
12. Animals

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Twenty One Pilots have shared a brand new track, 'Saturday'
Track by Track: Fiddlehead - Between the Richness
Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring Waterparks!
De’Wayne has announced his debut album, 'Stains'
The Offspring have dropped a new video for 'We Never Have Sex Anymore'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing