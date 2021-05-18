Listen

Check out the title-track now.

Published: 5:47 pm, May 18, 2021

Lakes have announced their new album, 'Start Again'.

Set for release on 30th July via Know Hope Records (US) and Big Scary Monsters (UK), news of the full-length arrives alongside the title-track, which was inspired by recent lockdowns.

Lead singer Roberto Cappellina explains: "During lockdown last year my mental health was really suffering, and as a result I had been self-medicating pretty hard. There’s a collective suffering right now which makes it harder to relate to an individual’s story, but this was my outlet."

Of the album as a whole, he adds: "This batch of songs has been a vehicle for healing for all six of us in some way, so there are a lot of different, but raw themes throughout the record. Even though we’re currently all isolated from each other, the one person you can’t escape is yourself. We’ve been to some dark places between us, but ultimately, ‘Start Again’ is about coming out the other side. This record is about facing that darkness, owning it and letting go of the past. It’s about being at peace with it and moving forward and saying that it’s actually OK to start again."

The tracklisting reads:



1. Blind

2. No Excuses

3. Matches

4. Windermere

5. Mirrors

6. Peace

7. Start Again

8. Talk!

9. Get Better

10. Taupo

11. Retrograde

12. Animals