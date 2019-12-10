La Dispute have announced 'Panorama (Remixed)', featuring contributions from Zeal and Ardor, Kitty and more

News

They've also a tour planned for next spring.

Published: 12:09 pm, December 10, 2019

La Dispute have announced 'Panorama (Remixed)' to kick off their annual charity drive.

Due out on 25th December, this year they're raising money for The Vera Institute of Justice, a non-profit that works to improve justice systems.

Jordan Dreyer explains: "Permanent, affordable housing solutions for the homeless in Grand Rapids, MI. Youth writing programs in the city and statewide. The ACLU of Michigan. The National Center for Transgender Equality. We have on and off for our history as a band used the holiday season to help raise money for causes important to us and to our communities, at home and across the country, by posting our catalogue (with digital exclusives) for pay-what-you-can download on Bandcamp.

"It’s an incredibly easy thing to do for us, but with extraordinary returns, all built on community power: in the past five years alone, those who have had it in their means to give at point of download have done so with remarkable generosity, helping to raise over $28,000 for organisations doing real and measurable good in a hard and hostile world.

"This year, because urgent needs require urgent action, we decided to scale up the nature of the project, to both increase incentive to donate and to better reward those who give, enlisting not only the generosity of prospective downloaders of old songs and albums but the time, talent, and creative visions of some of the artists we have as a group admired most over the course of this year and beyond to take those old pieces and create brand new ones.

"The end result is Panorama Remixed, 10 incredible, altogether new versions of songs from our most recent record, created by 10 phenomenally talented artists, available for pay-what-you-can download for 24-hours on the 25th of December, with ALL proceeds to benefit the Vera Institute of Justice’s work toward securing equal justice for all, bolstering communities and families, and ending mass incarceration in the United States. Deepest thanks to the artists for contributing their time and their geniuses to realising this project for us (I do not feel guilty saying I have been only listening to these songs for some time now, they are more yours than ours), to Epitaph Records, to Will Yip and family for sending out the stems, and to you, most of all and as always, for everything. We are forever most proud of not our own work but in the work our platform has given us the opportunity to do with others and for others in the world. Love to all."



The full tracklisting reads:



1. Rose Quartz (Nnamdi)

2. Fulton Street I (Hether Fortune)

3. Fulton Street II (Wreck and Reference)

4. Rhodonite and Grief (Kitty)

5. Anxiety Panorama (Cremation Lily)

6. In Northern Michigan (David Allred)

7. View from Our Bedroom Window (E.M Hudson)

8. Footsteps at the Pond (Zeal and Ardor)

9. There You Are (Hiding Place) (Majetic)

10. You Ascendant (Peter Broderick)



The band are also gearing up for a UK tour, which will visit:



APRIL

17 Brighton, UK - Chalk

18 Southampton, UK - Rooms

19 Bristol, UK - The Fleece

20 Sheffield, UK - The Leadmill

21 Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room

22 Newcastle, UK - Riverside

24 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

25 Liverpool, UK - Invisible Wind Factory