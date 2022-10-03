L.S. DUNES have announced a UK headline tour

On the road

Published: 5:17 pm, October 03, 2022

L.S. DUNES have announced a new tour.

The band – which features guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), guitarist Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria), vocalist Anthony Green (Circa Survive), bassist Tim Payne (Thursday), and drummer Tucker Rule(Thursday/Yellowcard) – will be coming to the UK early next year.

The dates read:

JANUARY

27 Garage, Glasgow

28 Electric Ballroom, London

29 Club Academy, Manchester

30 O2 Academy 2, Birmingham

Tickets on sale Friday 7th October at 10am.

Their debut album ‘Past Lives’ will arrive on 11th November; the tracklisting reads:

2022

Antibodies

Grey Veins

Like Forever

Blender

Past Lives

It Takes Time

Bombsquad

Grifter

Permanent Rebellion

Sleep Cult