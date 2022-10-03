L.S. DUNES have announced a UK headline tour

L.S. DUNES have announced a new tour.
The band – which features guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), guitarist Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria), vocalist Anthony Green (Circa Survive), bassist Tim Payne (Thursday), and drummer Tucker Rule(Thursday/Yellowcard) – will be coming to the UK early next year.
The dates read:
JANUARY
27 Garage, Glasgow
28 Electric Ballroom, London
29 Club Academy, Manchester
30 O2 Academy 2, Birmingham
Tickets on sale Friday 7th October at 10am.
Their debut album ‘Past Lives’ will arrive on 11th November; the tracklisting reads:
2022
Antibodies
Grey Veins
Like Forever
Blender
Past Lives
It Takes Time
Bombsquad
Grifter
Permanent Rebellion
Sleep Cult