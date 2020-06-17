Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy
June 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

L.A. Witch have announced their new album, 'Play With Fire'

Give single 'I Wanna Lose' a watch.
Published: 9:02 pm, June 17, 2020 Photos: Marco Hernandez.
L.A. Witch have announced their new album, 'Play With Fire'

L.A. Witch have announced their new album, 'Play With Fire'.

Due on 21st August via Suicide Squeeze Records and billed as "a bold new journey" for the California trio, the news arrives alongside lead single 'I Wanna Lose', plus a video animated by Bradley Hale.

Sade Sanchez says: "'I Wanna Lose' is about feeling free and feeling stronger because you've lost everything and now you've got everything to win. It's about being a punching bag in a martyr-like way, and losing a fight to move on.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Zuzu has signed up for Sunderland's first-ever Lamplight Festival
DMA’s have dropped their new track, ‘Learning Alive’
IDLES have confirmed details of their third album, 'Ultra Mono'
Fontaines DC, IDLES and Kim Gordon are among the nominees for the AIM Independent Music Awards
Make Them Suffer: "Are you pissed off cause I'm in a sick metal band and you're not?"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing