Give single 'I Wanna Lose' a watch.

Published: 9:02 pm, June 17, 2020 Photos: Marco Hernandez.

L.A. Witch have announced their new album, 'Play With Fire'.

Due on 21st August via Suicide Squeeze Records and billed as "a bold new journey" for the California trio, the news arrives alongside lead single 'I Wanna Lose', plus a video animated by Bradley Hale.

Sade Sanchez says: "'I Wanna Lose' is about feeling free and feeling stronger because you've lost everything and now you've got everything to win. It's about being a punching bag in a martyr-like way, and losing a fight to move on.”

