April 2022
Watch

Kublai Khan TX have shared a new visualiser for 'Taipan'

It's a cut from the band's upcoming new EP.
Published: 11:39 am, March 30, 2022
Kublai Khan TX have shared a new visualiser for 'Taipan'.

It's a track from the band's new EP 'Lowest Form of Animal', set for release on 1st April via Rise Records.

"'Taipan' expresses the reality of waste," the band explain. "Wasting time, wasting brain power. Wasting away because we are preoccupied with fast sex, low ambition, and creature comforts. Paralleling the cursed existence of a reptile in a cage with our own lives. Never seeing the sun, desiring freedom. But never seeing past our own noses because the appetites of the flesh have the ability to keep any man sedated and free from growth. 8 billion people on the planet. 8 billion personal cages. What's confining you?"

Check it out below.

