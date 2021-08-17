Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Trash Boat, Turnstile, Meet Me @ The Altar, iDKHOW and more.
Order a copy
September 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Korn have rescheduled and cancelled some US shows, after Jonathan Davis tests positive for COVID-19

Six shows have moved, with a further two pulled due to scheduling conflicts.
Published: 11:01 am, August 17, 2021
Korn have rescheduled and cancelled some US shows, after Jonathan Davis tests positive for COVID-19

Korn have postponed a run of US shows, after vocalist Jonathan Davis tested positive for COVID-19.

The band have rescheduled six shows on their current tour, scrapping another two, after pulling a show in Scranton, Pennsylvania on 14th August a few hours before they were due on stage.

A statement reads:

"On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for COVID, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute.

"As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows.

"As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done.

"Jonathan's spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now.

"We're as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again."

Shows impacted include dates in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, which will now take place in late September and early October.

The shows on August 24 in Darien Center, New York, and August 25 in Syracuse, New York have been cancelled due to scheduling conflicts. The tour will resume on August 27 in Tinley Park, Illinois.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Foo Fighters have announced four new stadium shows, with all-star supports
Real Friends have shared a new cover of Smashing Pumpkins' classic 'Tonight, Tonight'
Mayday Parade are shifting gears with their brand new track, 'Bad At Love'
Trash Boat, Turnstile and more - the new issue of Upset is out now!
The Driver Era have unveiled their second album, 'Girlfriend'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing