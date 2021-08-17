Korn have rescheduled and cancelled some US shows, after Jonathan Davis tests positive for COVID-19

On the road

Six shows have moved, with a further two pulled due to scheduling conflicts.

Published: 11:01 am, August 17, 2021

Korn have postponed a run of US shows, after vocalist Jonathan Davis tested positive for COVID-19.

The band have rescheduled six shows on their current tour, scrapping another two, after pulling a show in Scranton, Pennsylvania on 14th August a few hours before they were due on stage.

A statement reads:

"On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for COVID, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute.

"As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows.

"As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done.

"Jonathan's spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now.

"We're as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again."

Shows impacted include dates in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, which will now take place in late September and early October.

The shows on August 24 in Darien Center, New York, and August 25 in Syracuse, New York have been cancelled due to scheduling conflicts. The tour will resume on August 27 in Tinley Park, Illinois.