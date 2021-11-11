Watch

It's coming in February.

Published: 10:58 am, November 11, 2021

Korn have confirmed details of their new album, 'Requiem'.

Set for release on 4th February, the announcement arrives alongside lead single and video 'Start The Healing'.

Director Tim Saccenti says of the clip: "Our idea for this video was to mutate that aspect of the DNA of Korn, of what makes them so inspiring, their mix of raw power and transportive aesthetics and human emotion.

"I wanted to take the viewer on an emotional journey, as the song does, a visceral, cathartic death and rebirth that will hopefully help transport the listener through whatever their personal struggles are.

"Collaborating with 3-D artist Anthony Ciannamea we tapped into Korn's mythology and explored their vast well of light and darkness to create a surreal, liminal-pace body-horror nightmare."

The album's full tracklisting reads:



1. Forgotten

2. Let the Dark Do the Rest

3. Start The Healing

4. Lost in the Grandeur

5. Disconnect

6. Hopeless and Beaten

7. Penance to Sorrow

8. My Confession

9. Worst Is On Its Way