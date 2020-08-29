Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Knuckle Puck have unleashed a fun new video for 'Earthquake'

It's from their new album '20/20'.
Published: 12:38 pm, August 29, 2020
Knuckle Puck have shared a new video for 'Earthquake'.

It's a track from the band's upcoming album '20/20', set to arrive on 18th September via Rise Records.

"The idea for the video was to encapsulate the feeling of driving around with your friends on a nice summer night, hanging out, and listening to a track you all like," says drummer John Siorek.

"20/20 was supposed to come out in early summer, and we feel like the album, and this track specifically, have that kind of energy. So we wanted to visualize that."

Give it a watch below.

