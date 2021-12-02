Knuckle Puck have returned with a brand new track, 'Levitate'

Listen

Published: 12:19 pm, December 02, 2021

Knuckle Puck have shared their first new material since last year's '20/20'.

Titled 'Levitate', they explain: "We are very happy for you all to hear our new song 'Levitate'. It is a song for the Knuckle Puck fans who have stuck around over the last decade supporting this band, and for those who will continue to stick around. We’ve been continuously working on more new music for you as well and someday it’ll be here for you - until then, enjoy 'Levitate'."

Someday isn't very specific, is it lads? Can you nail it down to a quarter at least? Helps with our forward planning.

There might be a hint in the fact the band are set to head back to the UK next year for some headline shows and an appearance at Slam Dunk Festival. You can check out all the details for that, and new track 'Levitate', below.