Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy
June 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Knuckle Puck have released a video for their new single 'Breathe (Feat. Derek Sanders)'

Their new album's coming in September.
Published: 9:34 pm, June 18, 2020
Knuckle Puck have released a video for their new single 'Breathe (Feat. Derek Sanders)'

Knuckle Puck have released a video for their new single 'Breathe (Feat. Derek Sanders)'.

It's a song from the band's new album '20/20'. The Chicago band's third full-length was produced by Seth Henderson (State Champs, Real Friends) and mixed by Vince Ratti (The Wonder Years, Title Fight, The Menzingers), and will arrive on 18th September via Rise Records.

"I find myself dwelling on things when they go wrong," says vocalist Nick Casasanto. "Maybe something happened that was beyond my control or I said something that I later regretted. When these thoughts enter my mind, they takeover and it's hard to breathe, putting me into an almost dissociative state. It wasn’t until I discovered mindfulness that I started to regain control, telling myself to take a deep breath and purge the negative thoughts."

He continues: "Life is going to constantly challenge you, but the only thing that truly matters is your mindset while weathering the storm. In these strange, infuriating and often scary times, remember to stay positive and breathe. Cool heads always prevail."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lonely The Brave have dropped a second comeback track, 'Distant Light'
State Champs are going to release a new EP this summer, and they've booked an online 10-year anniversary variety show too
Owen's donating money from 24-hours of digital sales to The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
Dream Wife have released 'Temporary', a song about the heartbreak of miscarriages
Soccer Mommy's third instalment of her ‘Soccer Mommy & Friends’ series features MGMT
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing