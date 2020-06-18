Watch

Their new album's coming in September.

Knuckle Puck have released a video for their new single 'Breathe (Feat. Derek Sanders)'.

It's a song from the band's new album '20/20'. The Chicago band's third full-length was produced by Seth Henderson (State Champs, Real Friends) and mixed by Vince Ratti (The Wonder Years, Title Fight, The Menzingers), and will arrive on 18th September via Rise Records.

"I find myself dwelling on things when they go wrong," says vocalist Nick Casasanto. "Maybe something happened that was beyond my control or I said something that I later regretted. When these thoughts enter my mind, they takeover and it's hard to breathe, putting me into an almost dissociative state. It wasn’t until I discovered mindfulness that I started to regain control, telling myself to take a deep breath and purge the negative thoughts."

He continues: "Life is going to constantly challenge you, but the only thing that truly matters is your mindset while weathering the storm. In these strange, infuriating and often scary times, remember to stay positive and breathe. Cool heads always prevail."

