Knuckle Puck have unveiled a new five-track EP, 'Disposable Life'

Coming soon

The news arrives alongside new single 'Gasoline'.

Published: 5:21 pm, January 13, 2022

Knuckle Puck have announced a new five-track release, 'Disposable Life'.

With the EP due on 4th February, the news arrives alongside new single 'Gasoline' and ahead of their May-June UK tour.

Vocalist Joe Taylor says of the project: “It feels like we’re kind of rebooting Knuckle Puck. Making this music has been the most fun we’ve had in a really long time.” That feeling is in part due to the break in working forced by the pandemic, but it’s also a product of a freer approach to writing and recording outside of label pressure. “It was fresh and exciting again,” says Taylor. “It was like ‘Oh man, this feels like it did in 2013.’ We captured some of that magic.”

The full tracklisting reads:



Gasoline

Levitate

Lonely Island

In The Bag

Here's Your Letter (cover)