Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Måneskin, Mayday Parade, Yard Act, Volumes and more.
Order a copy
December 2021 / January 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Knuckle Puck have unveiled a new five-track EP, 'Disposable Life'

The news arrives alongside new single 'Gasoline'.
Published: 5:21 pm, January 13, 2022
Knuckle Puck have unveiled a new five-track EP, 'Disposable Life'

Knuckle Puck have announced a new five-track release, 'Disposable Life'.

With the EP due on 4th February, the news arrives alongside new single 'Gasoline' and ahead of their May-June UK tour.

Vocalist Joe Taylor says of the project: “It feels like we’re kind of rebooting Knuckle Puck. Making this music has been the most fun we’ve had in a really long time.” That feeling is in part due to the break in working forced by the pandemic, but it’s also a product of a freer approach to writing and recording outside of label pressure. “It was fresh and exciting again,” says Taylor. “It was like ‘Oh man, this feels like it did in 2013.’ We captured some of that magic.”

The full tracklisting reads:

Gasoline
Levitate
Lonely Island
In The Bag
Here's Your Letter (cover)

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Superlove have debuted their new single, 'Maybe I Could Tell You'
Blood Command have announced their new album, 'Praise Armageddonism'
Mint Green have dropped their first single for Pure Noise, 'Body Language'
Muse advocate for standing up for yourself with their new single, 'Won't Stand Down'
Fontaines D.C. have announced their third album, ‘Skinty Fia’
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing