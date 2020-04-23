Listen

The Chicago band's third full-length is coming very soon indeed.

Published: 3:31 pm, April 23, 2020

Knuckle Puck have announced their new album '20/20', and dropped teaser single 'RSVP'.

The Chicago band's third full-length was produced by Seth Henderson (State Champs, Real Friends) and mixed by Vince Ratti (The Wonder Years, Title Fight, The Menzingers), and will arrive "later this year" via Rise Records,

"This is one of the first songs I wrote in my apartment after moving to L.A.," says guitarist/vocalist Nick Casasanto. "So much had happened in my personal life after the release of [2017's] Shapeshifter that I felt like life was moving and changing faster than I could cope."

He adds: "I felt separated from everything and everyone living on the other side of the country, but it was strangely refreshing. In a way, it felt like I had escaped a lot of my problems. So when people would ask, 'When are you coming back to Chicago?,' it was difficult to give them an honest answer."

Check it out below.

The news arrives alongside a pre-order for a limited edition, 300-piece vinyl that includes a free zine featuring the band's personal photography.