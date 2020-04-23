Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Knuckle Puck have announced their new album '20/20', and dropped teaser single 'RSVP'

The Chicago band's third full-length is coming very soon indeed.
Published: 3:31 pm, April 23, 2020
Knuckle Puck have announced their new album '20/20', and dropped teaser single 'RSVP'

Knuckle Puck have announced their new album '20/20', and dropped teaser single 'RSVP'.

The Chicago band's third full-length was produced by Seth Henderson (State Champs, Real Friends) and mixed by Vince Ratti (The Wonder Years, Title Fight, The Menzingers), and will arrive "later this year" via Rise Records,

"This is one of the first songs I wrote in my apartment after moving to L.A.," says guitarist/vocalist Nick Casasanto. "So much had happened in my personal life after the release of [2017's] Shapeshifter that I felt like life was moving and changing faster than I could cope."

He adds: "I felt separated from everything and everyone living on the other side of the country, but it was strangely refreshing. In a way, it felt like I had escaped a lot of my problems. So when people would ask, 'When are you coming back to Chicago?,' it was difficult to give them an honest answer."

Check it out below.

The news arrives alongside a pre-order for a limited edition, 300-piece vinyl that includes a free zine featuring the band's personal photography.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Ghost Inside are back with a new self-titled album
Man Overboard’s Nik Bruzzese has launched a new solo project with two debut singles
Silverstein have shared a video for their Princess Nokia team-up, 'Madness'
Lauran Hibberd has fun with her new video for 'Old Nudes'
Yungblud has debuted his brand new single, 'Weird!'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing