Tickets for Slipknot's UK Knotfest all-dayer go on general sale later this week

Published: 11:19 am, January 13, 2020

Knotfest is coming to the UK with an all-dayer at Milton Keynes' National Bowl.

Headlined by Slipknot, the event will take place on 22nd August. Tickets went on sale to the band's fan club last month, but now the band have announced that a general sale will take place from 10am on Thursday, 16th January.

The full line-up and on-site activities will be announced soon, too.

Slipknot also have a cruise coming up, with Knotfest at Sea due to set sail from Barcelona on 10th August, returning on 14th August.

The band released their latest album, 'We Are Not Your Kind' last summer.