On the road

The dates will take place throughout February.

Published: 10:36 am, January 20, 2022

Knocked Loose and Terror are taking Static Dress (pictured) on tour with them.

The bands have teamed up for a UK run throughout February; however, all their mainland European shows have been cancelled and refunds will be given at point of purchase.

The tour will visit:



FEBRUARY

7 Electric Ballroom London

8 Y Plas Cardiff

9 Corporation Sheffield

10 Queen Margaret Union Glasgow

11 KK Steelmill Wolverhampton

12 Becketts Leeds

13 Engine Rooms Southampton



Tickets are on sale now.