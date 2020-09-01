Festivals

Plus Higher Power, Young Guv and more.

Published: 11:18 am, September 01, 2020

Knocked Loose are headlining next year's Outbreak Fest.

Celebrating their tenth anniversary, the Manchester event will be held at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre from 25th-27th June 2021.

"We are excited to be a part of the Outbreak Fest line up," says singer Bryan Garris. "I've watched tons of videos from this fest and I’m stoked to experience it first hand."

Also confirmed today are All Out War, Broken Teeth, Drain, Fiddlehead, High Vis, Higher Power, Incendiary, Madball, Narrow Head, Renounced, Sanction, Vein.FM, Xibalba, Young Guv, and Youth Of Today.

The organisers comment: "Our aim was always to put something together to really show the diversity within the hardcore punk community. This is a festival for everyone, a place where people can feel welcomed, allowed to express themselves however they want, meet like minded people and above all have fun. This was our goal from the start and 10 years on we are still living by this."