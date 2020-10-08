Watch

Her debut album's coming next year.

Published: 10:05 pm, October 08, 2020

Kississippi is back with her new single, 'Around Your Room'.

The Philadelphia-based artist's latest effort arrives with a video directed by Josh Coll, and ahead of her debut album, pencilled in for 2021.

“This song tells a story of yearning and infatuation,” Zoe explains. “It's about being hopelessly enamored in a way that took me back to my youthful perception of love. It represents those moments where you’re fully infatuated with someone and they’re all you can think about.”

She adds: “I’ve written about love in a cynical manner in the past and this song was written as a reminder of the magic and euphoria that comes with it.”

Check it out below.