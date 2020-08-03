Festivals

Deftones, The Distillers, Creeper and more will also play.

Published: 11:01 am, August 03, 2020

KISS, Biffy Clyro, and System Of A Down are going to headline Download 2021.

They'll perform at the 4th-6th June event alongside the likes of Deftones, The Distillers, Frank Carter, Creeper, The Pretty Reckless, Employed To Serve, Funeral For A Friend, Hot Milk, Poppy, Press Club, The Faim, Wargasm and loads more.

“We can’t wait to return to headline Download in 2021!" Biffy Clyro comment. "It’s a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band. Headlining in 2017 was special and now it’s time to celebrate again! Fuck on!"

Tickets for the Donington Park festival will go on sale from 9am on 7th August.