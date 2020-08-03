KISS, Biffy Clyro, and System Of A Down are going to headline Download 2021.
They'll perform at the 4th-6th June event alongside the likes of Deftones, The Distillers, Frank Carter, Creeper, The Pretty Reckless, Employed To Serve, Funeral For A Friend, Hot Milk, Poppy, Press Club, The Faim, Wargasm and loads more.
“We can’t wait to return to headline Download in 2021!" Biffy Clyro comment. "It’s a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band. Headlining in 2017 was special and now it’s time to celebrate again! Fuck on!"
Tickets for the Donington Park festival will go on sale from 9am on 7th August.
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.