Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Architects, You Me At Six, The Pretty Reckless, Frank Iero and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new video and single, 'O.N.E.'

It's from a not-yet-announced new album.
Published: 2:46 pm, January 29, 2021
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new video and single, 'O.N.E.'

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new video and single, 'O.N.E.'.

The track is taken from the band’s as-yet-unannounced follow up album to 'K.G. Stu Mackenzie', which "is definitely not coming out in February", apparently.

Melbourne videographer Alex McClaren says of the clip: "The song itself feels as if it’s constantly moving along so I tried to keep the visuals continually moving forward and sliding into different visual styles and landscapes. I felt the mix of stop motion and collage through the use of found imagery and the band would help compliment the tracks lyrics and themes as I interpreted them, of dreams, nightmares, climate change, dystopias, and utopias, as well as referencing events that took place during the making of the video over 2020. All video of the band was shot by Ambrose during the second lockdown restrictions and I had to give notes on shooting and direct remotely which was strange but so was everything during that period."

Give it a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
IDLES have dropped a new video for 'Carcinogenic', filmed live for Independent Venue Week
Girl Friday have shared a video for their recent single 'Earthquake'
Royal Blood have released a video for the title-track from their new album
The OBGMs have released a new tape feat. remixes from Oxymorrons, Femdot., and Clairmont The Second
Tigercub are back with their seductive new single 'Beauty'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing