It's from a not-yet-announced new album.

Published: 2:46 pm, January 29, 2021

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new video and single, 'O.N.E.'.

The track is taken from the band’s as-yet-unannounced follow up album to 'K.G. Stu Mackenzie', which "is definitely not coming out in February", apparently.

Melbourne videographer Alex McClaren says of the clip: "The song itself feels as if it’s constantly moving along so I tried to keep the visuals continually moving forward and sliding into different visual styles and landscapes. I felt the mix of stop motion and collage through the use of found imagery and the band would help compliment the tracks lyrics and themes as I interpreted them, of dreams, nightmares, climate change, dystopias, and utopias, as well as referencing events that took place during the making of the video over 2020. All video of the band was shot by Ambrose during the second lockdown restrictions and I had to give notes on shooting and direct remotely which was strange but so was everything during that period."

Give it a watch below.