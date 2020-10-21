Subscribe to Upset
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have a new album coming next month

Give their new single 'Automation' a listen now.
Published: 12:09 pm, October 21, 2020
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced their new album, 'K.G.'.

Due on 20th November, the release coincides with their upcoming live album, ‘Live In San Francisco ‘16’, due on the same day.

The record features their songs 'Straws In The Wind', 'Honey' and 'Some Of Us', as well as new single 'Automation', which you can hear below.

The raw video and audio files are now available on the band’s website and the best fan-made videos and remixes will then be posted on the King Gizzard socials with the best one then going on to be used as the ‘official video’ to accompany the track.

The full tracklisting reads:

1. K.G.L.W
2. Automation
3. Minimum Brain Size
4. Straws In The Wind
5. Some Of Us
6. Ontology
7. Intrasport
8. Oddlife
9. Honey
10. The Hungry Wolf Of Fate

