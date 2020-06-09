Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy
June 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are reissuing nine of their albums on 'eco-friendly' vinyl

They're out later this month.
Published: 9:36 pm, June 09, 2020
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are reissuing nine of their albums on 'eco-friendly' vinyl

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are reissuing some of their albums on 'eco-friendly' vinyl.

Available from 20th June, ‘The Rancid Rainwater Eco Mix’ editions of the nine albums and one EP the band released via Heavenly from 2014-2017 utilise leftover wax pellets, recycled board, plant-based inks, and recycled brown paper bags.

Talking about these very special editions, Stu Mackenzie says: "In 2020, plastic in our oceans, it’s in our soils, it’s in our bodies. The irony of making music that will be pressed on a giant plastic disc is not lost on me. It is a privilege and a responsibility to own this record or any other. Be thoughtful and be kind to Mother Nature. We need her."

The albums to be released as part of this set are: 'I'm In Your Mind Fuzz' (2014), 'Quarters!' (2015), 'Paper Mache Dream Balloon' (2015), 'Nonagon Infinity' (2016), 'Flying Microtonal Banana' (2017), 'Murder of the Universe' (2017), 'Sketches of Brunswick East' (2017), 'Polygondwanaland' (2017), 'Gumboot Soup' (2017) and the 'Head On / Pill' 12”.

All printed parts are biodegradable and the release has been carbon offset, too.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
WACO have confirmed their second album, 'Hope Rituals'
The Acacia Strain have announced their new album, and it's coming in July
Happy. have debuted their new single, 'Sick Is The New Sane'
Papa Roach are hosting a ticketed live stream event later this month
The Amazons have released a video for their acoustic version of 'Mother'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing