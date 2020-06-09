King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are reissuing nine of their albums on 'eco-friendly' vinyl

Coming soon

Published: 9:36 pm, June 09, 2020

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are reissuing some of their albums on 'eco-friendly' vinyl.

Available from 20th June, ‘The Rancid Rainwater Eco Mix’ editions of the nine albums and one EP the band released via Heavenly from 2014-2017 utilise leftover wax pellets, recycled board, plant-based inks, and recycled brown paper bags.

Talking about these very special editions, Stu Mackenzie says: "In 2020, plastic in our oceans, it’s in our soils, it’s in our bodies. The irony of making music that will be pressed on a giant plastic disc is not lost on me. It is a privilege and a responsibility to own this record or any other. Be thoughtful and be kind to Mother Nature. We need her."

The albums to be released as part of this set are: 'I'm In Your Mind Fuzz' (2014), 'Quarters!' (2015), 'Paper Mache Dream Balloon' (2015), 'Nonagon Infinity' (2016), 'Flying Microtonal Banana' (2017), 'Murder of the Universe' (2017), 'Sketches of Brunswick East' (2017), 'Polygondwanaland' (2017), 'Gumboot Soup' (2017) and the 'Head On / Pill' 12”.

All printed parts are biodegradable and the release has been carbon offset, too.