King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are teasing a new double album, 'Omnium Gatherum'

The news comes alongside an 18-minute lead single, ‘The Dripping Tap’.
Published: 10:47 am, March 09, 2022
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are teasing a new double album, 'Omnium Gatherum'

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced a new double album, ‘Omnium Gatherum’.

Following up on 2020’s ‘KG’ and 2021’s ‘LW’ and ‘Butterfly 3000’, and set to arrive “soon” via their own label KGLW, it comes alongside an 18-minute lead single, ‘The Dripping Tap’.

“This recording session felt significant,” explains the band’s Stu Mackenzie. “Significant because it was the first time all six Gizzards had gotten together after an extraordinarily long time in lockdown. Significant because it produced the longest studio recording we’ve ever released. Significant because (I think) it’s going to change the way we write and record music – at least for a while… A turning point. A touchstone. I think we’re entering into our ‘jammy period’. It feels good.”

Check out ‘The Dripping Tap’ below.

