King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have shared a new track 'Kepler-22b’

It's taken from their new album, ‘Omnium Gatherum’

Published: 4:15 pm, April 20, 2022

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have released a final preview of their new album, ‘Omnium Gatherum’.

With the record set to drop this Friday, 22nd April, ‘Kepler-22b’ serves as a last taster before the arrival, following up on earlier singles ‘Magenta Mountain’ and ‘The Dripping Tap’.

Guitarist and vocalist Cook Craig explains: “I actually found Barney’s record at a store in New York/ I hadn’t heard any of his stuff before, but remember putting it on and being blown away straight up. I remember thinking damn this is literally a sampler’s dream. It took me a while before I actually realised he was from Melbourne too. I guess it’s funny like that, sometimes you gotta travel halfway around the world to discover an inspiring piece of music made by someone who probably lives on the same block as you.”