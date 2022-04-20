Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Linda Lindas, Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
May 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have shared a new track 'Kepler-22b’

It's taken from their new album, ‘Omnium Gatherum’
Published: 4:15 pm, April 20, 2022
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have shared a new track 'Kepler-22b’

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have released a final preview of their new album, ‘Omnium Gatherum’.

With the record set to drop this Friday, 22nd April, ‘Kepler-22b’ serves as a last taster before the arrival, following up on earlier singles ‘Magenta Mountain’ and ‘The Dripping Tap’.

Guitarist and vocalist Cook Craig explains: “I actually found Barney’s record at a store in New York/ I hadn’t heard any of his stuff before, but remember putting it on and being blown away straight up. I remember thinking damn this is literally a sampler’s dream. It took me a while before I actually realised he was from Melbourne too. I guess it’s funny like that, sometimes you gotta travel halfway around the world to discover an inspiring piece of music made by someone who probably lives on the same block as you.”

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Run The Jewels are at work on their next album
Static Dress have shared a new album teaser track, 'Fleahouse'
nothing,nowhere. has dropped his new single, 'Memory Fracture'
Employed To Serve are touring the UK next month
JOHN have announced a new batch of live shows
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing