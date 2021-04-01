Watch

"When is enough, enough? And when do we fight fire with fire?"

Published: 3:48 pm, April 01, 2021

Kid Kapichi have revealed a new video for 'Violence'.

It's a track from their not-long-released debut album 'This Time Next Year', which arrived back in February.

“It’s a song that challenges the actions of people in power and the hired goons used to silence the angry disenfranchised masses”, explains co-vocalist and guitarist Jack Wilson.

“It asks the question, If violence is never the answer, then why do the people spouting the above rhetoric, only deal with issues with exactly that. When is enough, enough? And when do we fight fire with fire?

"The song is more relevant than ever in the current climate with peaceful protests being eliminated and police brutality at an all-time high, or at least much more public than ever."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour this May and November.