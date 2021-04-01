Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Meet Me @ The Altar, Electric Century, Citizen and loads more.
Order a copy
April 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Kid Kapichi have revealed a new video for 'Violence'

"When is enough, enough? And when do we fight fire with fire?"
Published: 3:48 pm, April 01, 2021
Kid Kapichi have revealed a new video for 'Violence'

Kid Kapichi have revealed a new video for 'Violence'.

It's a track from their not-long-released debut album 'This Time Next Year', which arrived back in February.

“It’s a song that challenges the actions of people in power and the hired goons used to silence the angry disenfranchised masses”, explains co-vocalist and guitarist Jack Wilson.

“It asks the question, If violence is never the answer, then why do the people spouting the above rhetoric, only deal with issues with exactly that. When is enough, enough? And when do we fight fire with fire?

"The song is more relevant than ever in the current climate with peaceful protests being eliminated and police brutality at an all-time high, or at least much more public than ever."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour this May and November.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Waterparks have shared a video for their new single, 'Numb'
LILHUDDY has released an acoustic version of his second single, 'The Eulogy Of You And Me'
Trash Boat have announced their biggest ever UK tour
Royal Blood have shared a video for their latest single, 'Limbo'
Here's everything you need to know about Adult Mom's new album, 'Driver'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing