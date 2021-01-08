Kid Kapichi have shared their new single, 'What Would Your Mother Say'

Listen

It's a teaser from their upcoming debut album.

Published: 10:23 am, January 08, 2021

Kid Kapichi have shared a new video for 'What Would Your Mother Say'.

It's a track from the band's upcoming debut album 'This Time Next Year' - which you can read ALL ABOUT in the imminent February issue of Upset - due for release on 5th February.

Co-vocalist and guitarist Ben Beetham says: "'What Would Your Mother Say' is a tale about the bad decisions made by a small town trouble maker. You’re invincible until you’re not."

“The album title has two meanings,” adds co-vocalist and guitarist Jack Wilson. “You hear that phrase a lot, ‘This time next year’ you’ll be doing this and playing here. Sometimes you find it hard to see what you have achieved and how far you’ve come because you’re always looking ahead to that next thing. It can be a toxic way to view life, and one that is quite often the norm. On the other hand, it’s also relevant to what’s going on right now. Everyone’s lives are on pause. We’re all waiting and hoping for this time next year."

Check out 'What Would Your Mother Say' below.