Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring... The Smashing Pumpkins, Poppy, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
December 2020 / January 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Kid Kapichi have shared their new single, 'What Would Your Mother Say'

It's a teaser from their upcoming debut album.
Published: 10:23 am, January 08, 2021
Kid Kapichi have shared their new single, 'What Would Your Mother Say'

Kid Kapichi have shared a new video for 'What Would Your Mother Say'.

It's a track from the band's upcoming debut album 'This Time Next Year' - which you can read ALL ABOUT in the imminent February issue of Upset - due for release on 5th February.

Co-vocalist and guitarist Ben Beetham says: "'What Would Your Mother Say' is a tale about the bad decisions made by a small town trouble maker. You’re invincible until you’re not."

“The album title has two meanings,” adds co-vocalist and guitarist Jack Wilson. “You hear that phrase a lot, ‘This time next year’ you’ll be doing this and playing here. Sometimes you find it hard to see what you have achieved and how far you’ve come because you’re always looking ahead to that next thing. It can be a toxic way to view life, and one that is quite often the norm. On the other hand, it’s also relevant to what’s going on right now. Everyone’s lives are on pause. We’re all waiting and hoping for this time next year."

Check out 'What Would Your Mother Say' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
If your local supermarket is out of tinfoil, Normandie's new video for 'Babylon' might be why
Cold Years have teamed up with the RR Gospel Choir for cover of Lizzo's 'Good As Hell'
Linkin Park have recruited 100 gecs for a new take on 'One Step Closer'
Twin Atlantic are starting the year with a new video for 'Asynchronous'
You Me At Six have shared their new single, 'Adrenaline'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing