Kid Kapichi have shared their new single, 'Party At No. 10'

Catch the band at Live At Leeds this weekend.
Published: 2:40 pm, June 01, 2022
Kid Kapichi have shared their new single, 'Party At No. 10'.

The track follows on from their recent drop 'New England (ft. Bob Vylan)', and arrives alongside a video the band shot during a trip to London earlier this week.

They explain: “Party at No. 10 is a song about the lack of morality within our government and how whilst we sat indoors and put our lives on hold to keep loved ones and strangers alike safe, they chose to throw parties in total disregard to their own orders.

"A stark reminder that it’ll always be one rule for them, and another for you."

Check it out below.

