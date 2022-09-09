Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Kid Kapichi have shared ‘I.N.V.U.’ from their upcoming second album

The full-length is due on 23rd September via a new worldwide deal with Spinefarm.
Published: 3:13 pm, September 09, 2022
Kid Kapichi have shared their new single, ‘I.N.V.U.’.

It’s a cut from their second album,‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’. The follow-up to debut ‘This Time Next Year’, it’s due on 23rd September via a new worldwide deal with Spinefarm.

Frontman Jack Wilson says: “Like Glitterati on our last album, just a bit of fun, about that social media thing of looking like you have an over-the-top lifestyle. What do you want from me? Do you want me to envy you?”

Check out the new single below, and find the band at an album release show at De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, on 23rd September.

