Kid Kapichi have shared a new album teaser, ‘5 Days On (2 Days Off)’

Their second album is due in September.
Published: 12:15 pm, July 29, 2022
Kid Kapichi have shared their new single, ‘5 Days On (2 Days Off)’.

It’s a cut from their second album,‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’. The follow-up to debut ‘This Time Next Year’, it’s due on 23rd September via a new worldwide deal with Spinefarm.

Frontman Jack Wilson says: “‘5 Days On (2 Days Off)’ is a homage to some of our fans who work their arses off every day, then spend all their free money and time on going to gigs. Doing that is what gets them through.”

Check out the new single below, and find the band at an album release show at De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, on 23rd September.

