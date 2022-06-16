Subscribe to Upset
Kid Kapichi have inked a new deal with Spinefarm, and announced their second album

Check out new single 'Rob The Supermarket' now.
Published: 3:10 pm, June 16, 2022
Kid Kapichi have announced their second album, 'Here’s What You Could Have Won'.

The follow-up to debut album 'This Time Next Year', it's due on 23rd September via a new worldwide deal with Spinefarm. The band have also shared new single and video, 'Rob The Supermarket'.

"Rob the supermarket is a song about a tear away forced into a tight spot who takes matters into their own hands regardless of the consequences,” frontman Jack Wilson explains.

“It’s a question about what is morally correct in times like these, with the cost of living going through the roof and food bank usage at an all-time high. But let’s be honest. For most people, there has always been a cost of living crisis."

Of the album, he adds: "The title, ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’ sums up the feeling of missed opportunity. Being dragged right at a junction when you know you should be going left or screaming at the TV whilst someone picks the wrong answer on a game show. It looks inwardly at the UK and the decisions that have been made and how they have affected us all.”

Check out the new single below, and find the band at an album release show at De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, on 23rd September.

