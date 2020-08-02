Watch

It's the latest teaser from their debut album.

Published: 4:49 pm, August 02, 2020

Kid Dad have released a new video for 'What You Call A Dream'.

It's the latest track from the band's imminent debut album 'In A Box', set for release on 21st August via Long Branch Records.

“Marius, Michi, and I were in the rehearsal room at some point and hadn't actually planned on writing a song," Max explains of the song's creation. "The whole thing went faster than we ever thought it was possible. Everything came together without us having to think twice about what would happen next."

Of the album, Marius adds: “We are not linear, easy to calculate or predictable. We are individual human beings who react individually. Nobody is allowed to determine what to be afraid of and what to look forward to. Nobody except oneself. Nobody knows everything about themselves – we are definitely still battling with questions. One may even sometimes wonder why one is the way one is - we definitely do. You are not alone and this album is meant to help you understand that.”

Check out 'What You Call A Dream' below.