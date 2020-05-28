Coming soon

They've shared new single 'A Prison Unseen' too.

Published: 10:01 pm, May 28, 2020

Kid Dad have announced their debut album, 'In A Box'.

The record's due for release on 21st August via Long Branch Records, preceded by the single 'A Prison Unseen'.

Vocalist and guitarist Marius Vieth says: “‘A Prison Unseen’ is about loss of control and a lack of self-restraint that can be invisible to the world around you. The protagonist puts his threatened mental well-being over his physical body and embraces the possibility of an utter loss of his senses.”

“‘In A Box’ is ambiguous,” he adds of the full-length. “Is the box your prison or your hiding place? Do you get claustrophobic when you think about sitting in a noiseless, random, dark box or do you even wish to be in such a place? People cannot be divided or sorted by this question. It is the moments, the feelings, the actions that make everyone react and feel differently. Torn between fear and longing, we tell each of you what we feel and how far-reaching those feelings are within this album.”

Check out 'A Prison Unseen' below.