Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy
June 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Kid Dad have announced their debut album, 'In A Box'

They've shared new single 'A Prison Unseen' too.
Published: 10:01 pm, May 28, 2020
Kid Dad have announced their debut album, 'In A Box'

Kid Dad have announced their debut album, 'In A Box'.

The record's due for release on 21st August via Long Branch Records, preceded by the single 'A Prison Unseen'.

Vocalist and guitarist Marius Vieth says: “‘A Prison Unseen’ is about loss of control and a lack of self-restraint that can be invisible to the world around you. The protagonist puts his threatened mental well-being over his physical body and embraces the possibility of an utter loss of his senses.”

“‘In A Box’ is ambiguous,” he adds of the full-length. “Is the box your prison or your hiding place? Do you get claustrophobic when you think about sitting in a noiseless, random, dark box or do you even wish to be in such a place? People cannot be divided or sorted by this question. It is the moments, the feelings, the actions that make everyone react and feel differently. Torn between fear and longing, we tell each of you what we feel and how far-reaching those feelings are within this album.”

Check out 'A Prison Unseen' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2021
Bo Ningen's new single 'Minimal' features Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie
I Prevail have shared a new video for 'DOA', featuring rapper Joyner Lucas
Owen - aka American Football’s Mike Kinsella - has released a new tune, 'On With The Show'
Track by Track: Crossfaith’s new EP, ‘Species’
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing