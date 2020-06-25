Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Run The Jewels, Mikey Way, Dream Wife and more.
Order a copy
July 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Kid Dad are teasing their upcoming debut album with new track 'Limbo'

They're raising awareness of domestic violence charities, too.
Published: 8:53 pm, June 25, 2020
Kid Dad are teasing their upcoming debut album with new track 'Limbo'

Kid Dad are teasing their upcoming debut album with new track 'Limbo'.

The song features on 'In A Box', which is due for release on 21st August via Long Branch Records, and has already been preceded by the single 'A Prison Unseen'.

They explain: “We address feelings of isolation and entrapment on our debut album ‘In A Box’ and feel obliged to call attention to this situation. 

"We want to raise awareness of the prevalence of domestic violence cases worldwide and encourage people to donate to SOS-KinderdorfNSPCC in order to support the work they are doing in preventing such violence and supporting victims."

Visit kid-dad.com/safeinabox for more information, and check out 'Limbo' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Milk Teeth have put out a request for fan footage for their next video
Angels & Airwaves have debuted a new video for 'All That's Left Is Love', with proceeds going to Feeding America
Like Pacific have released a b-side from their 2016 debut album, 'Distant Like You Asked'
Jeff Rosenstock has announced a new Instagram fundraiser, and he's asking for song requests
Slipknot are going to stream their home-movie collection Welcome To Our Neighborhood online
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing