They're raising awareness of domestic violence charities, too.

Published: 8:53 pm, June 25, 2020

Kid Dad are teasing their upcoming debut album with new track 'Limbo'.

The song features on 'In A Box', which is due for release on 21st August via Long Branch Records, and has already been preceded by the single 'A Prison Unseen'.

They explain: “We address feelings of isolation and entrapment on our debut album ‘In A Box’ and feel obliged to call attention to this situation.

"We want to raise awareness of the prevalence of domestic violence cases worldwide and encourage people to donate to SOS-Kinderdorf & NSPCC in order to support the work they are doing in preventing such violence and supporting victims."

Visit kid-dad.com/safeinabox for more information, and check out 'Limbo' below.