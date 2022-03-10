Kevin Devine has shared a third single from his upcoming album - check out 'Override'

Listen

'Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong' is due out later this month.

Published: 5:06 pm, March 10, 2022

Kevin Devine has shared a third single from his upcoming album.

'Override' appears on his upcoming record 'Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong', due out 25th March via Triple Crown Records.

"'Override' is songs within a song," he explains, "unpacking the kitchen sink in search of when you flinched, and how not to now, when you last felt safe, and how to get back there, and where the boundaries are, and what a boundary is, and where did I hide the reset key, and can I write my own mantra, and how do I get rooted while the earth moves all around me."

Check it out below.