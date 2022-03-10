Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Kevin Devine has shared a third single from his upcoming album - check out 'Override'

'Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong' is due out later this month.
Published: 5:06 pm, March 10, 2022
Kevin Devine has shared a third single from his upcoming album - check out 'Override'

Kevin Devine has shared a third single from his upcoming album.

'Override' appears on his upcoming record 'Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong', due out 25th March via Triple Crown Records.

"'Override' is songs within a song," he explains, "unpacking the kitchen sink in search of when you flinched, and how not to now, when you last felt safe, and how to get back there, and where the boundaries are, and what a boundary is, and where did I hide the reset key, and can I write my own mantra, and how do I get rooted while the earth moves all around me."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cancer Bats have shared a new single, 'Lonely Bong'
Alexisonfire have announced their first full-length album in over 13 years
The Chats are back with a new line-up and a new single, ’Struck By Lightning’
Rammstein have announced a new album for April, 'Zeit'
Pillow Queens have dropped their Sisyphus-inspired new single, 'No Good Woman'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing