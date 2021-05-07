KennyHoopla has announced a mixtape with his new single, 'hollywood sucks// (Feat. Travis Barker)'

Listen

The tape's coming in June.

Published: 4:16 pm, May 07, 2021

KennyHoopla has dropped his new single, 'hollywood sucks// (Feat. Travis Barker)'.

It follows on from Kenny and Barker's previous collab 'ESTELLA//', and is the first cut from his upcoming 'SURVIVORS GUILT: THE MIXTAPE', set for release on 11th June.

The tape will arrive ahead of two nights at O2 Forum Kentish Town this summer with Yungblud, before sets at Reading & Leeds:



AUGUST

09 London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town (w/ Yungblud)

10 London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town (w/ Yungblud)

28 Leeds, UK – Reading & Leads (Radio 1 Dance Stage)

29 Leeds, UK – Reading & Leads (Radio 1 Dance Stage)