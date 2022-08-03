KEG have shared their new EP teaser, 'NPC'

Listen

The band's new collection is coming in September.

Published: 12:29 pm, August 03, 2022

KEG have shared their new single, 'NPC'.

It's the latest cut from the band's upcoming new 'Girders' EP - following recent singles 'Kids' and 'Elephant' - set for release on 2nd September via Alcopop! Records/BMG.

"Written from the perspective of a person who has been subjected to sonic torture and forgotten their body and soul," the band explain. "Sonic torture of all kinds is a terrifying technique which is widely employed by many governments, I wrote this after reading about the British armies use during The Troubles in the late 70s."

Check it out below.