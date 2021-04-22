Subscribe to Upset
Kaonashi have announced their debut album, 'Dear Lemon House, You Ruined Me: Senior Year'

Published: 12:41 pm, April 22, 2021
Philadelphia band Kaonashi have announced their debut album.

'Dear Lemon House, You Ruined Me: Senior Year' will be released on 21st May via Equal Vision Records/Unbeaten Records (USA) and Rude Records (Europe), preceded by lead single 'An Evening of Moving Pictures With Scooter Corkle'.

Vocalist Peter Rono says of the track: "When it came time to pick a single, I wanted to choose something that fully explained us as a band. It’s a song about love and the doubt that comes with it. We wrote this song together and I think it really shows, it’s also my first time really singing outside of a chorus. This will be a lot of people’s first impression of Kaonashi and I couldn’t be more proud of it."

Give it a listen below.

