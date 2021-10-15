Subscribe to Upset
K.Flay has dropped her new single, ‘Nothing Can Kill Us’

"‘Nothing Can Kill Us’ is about losing someone," K.Flay explains.
Published: 2:10 pm, October 15, 2021
K.Flay has dropped her new single, ‘Nothing Can Kill Us’.

The follow-up to the 'Inside Voices' EP, it arrives ahead of two uK shows early next year, at Village Underground, London on 28th January, and Gorilla, Manchester the following day.

"‘Nothing Can Kill Us’ is about losing someone," K.Flay explains. "It's about reflecting back on a relationship and the feeling of invincibility you have while you're in it -- this will last forever!!! But also embracing the immortality of your memories, and of someone's impact on you. A relationship might end or change, and it might hurt a lot, but nothing can destroy what it meant. Nothing can ever kill that."

