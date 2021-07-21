On tour

Find jxdn in the August issue of Upset.

Published: 12:16 pm, July 21, 2021

jxdn has announced a new world tour with two UK shows.

Performing in support of his just-released new album 'Tell Me About Tomorrow', he'll stop at both Manchester Academy and Kentish Town Forum in London early next year.

“My entire life I’ve been dreaming of this moment,” jxdn says of the tour announcement. “My fans mean the world to me and the support they’ve shown me has been more than I could have ever asked for. I can’t wait to perform my album for them and get to experience it together face to face."

The UK leg will visit:

MARCH

3 Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

8 London, UK - O2 Kentish Town