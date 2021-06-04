jxdn's debut album 'Tell Me About Tomorrow' is coming this July

Watch

Check out new single 'Think About Me'.

Published: 10:48 am, June 04, 2021 Photos: Mandee Mallonee.

jxdn has announced his debut album.

'Tell Me About Tomorrow' will be released on 2nd July via DTA Records, preceded by brand new single 'Think About Me', co-written by Jaden alongside Travis Barker and Andrew Goldstein.

"This single is the perfect introduction to Tell Me About Tomorrow," he says. "I’m so proud of what Travis and I have created and can’t wait for the world to hear it."

The full tracklisting reads:



1. Intro

2. Pills

3. Think About Me

4. Wanna Be (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

5. A Wasted Year

6. Angels & Demons

7.I Nterlude

8. One Minute

9. Braindead

10. Tonight (Feat. Iann Dior)

11. Fucked Up

12. So What!

13. Angels & Demons Pt. 2

14. Better Off Dead

15. Dta

16. Last Time

17. No Vanity

18. Tell Me About Tomorrow