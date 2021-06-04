jxdn's debut album 'Tell Me About Tomorrow' is coming this July

jxdn has announced his debut album.
'Tell Me About Tomorrow' will be released on 2nd July via DTA Records, preceded by brand new single 'Think About Me', co-written by Jaden alongside Travis Barker and Andrew Goldstein.
"This single is the perfect introduction to Tell Me About Tomorrow," he says. "I’m so proud of what Travis and I have created and can’t wait for the world to hear it."
The full tracklisting reads:
1. Intro
2. Pills
3. Think About Me
4. Wanna Be (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
5. A Wasted Year
6. Angels & Demons
7.I Nterlude
8. One Minute
9. Braindead
10. Tonight (Feat. Iann Dior)
11. Fucked Up
12. So What!
13. Angels & Demons Pt. 2
14. Better Off Dead
15. Dta
16. Last Time
17. No Vanity
18. Tell Me About Tomorrow