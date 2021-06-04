Subscribe to Upset
jxdn's debut album 'Tell Me About Tomorrow' is coming this July

Check out new single 'Think About Me'.
Published: 10:48 am, June 04, 2021 Photos: Mandee Mallonee.
jxdn has announced his debut album.

'Tell Me About Tomorrow' will be released on 2nd July via DTA Records, preceded by brand new single 'Think About Me', co-written by Jaden alongside Travis Barker and Andrew Goldstein.

"This single is the perfect introduction to Tell Me About Tomorrow," he says. "I’m so proud of what Travis and I have created and can’t wait for the world to hear it."

The full tracklisting reads:

1. Intro
2. Pills
3. Think About Me
4. Wanna Be (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
5. A Wasted Year
6. Angels & Demons
7.I Nterlude
8. One Minute
9. Braindead
10. Tonight (Feat. Iann Dior)
11. Fucked Up
12. So What!
13. Angels & Demons Pt. 2
14. Better Off Dead
15. Dta
16. Last Time
17. No Vanity
18. Tell Me About Tomorrow

