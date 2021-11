Listen

It's for the Spotify Singles Holiday Collection.

Published: 3:56 pm, November 17, 2021

jxdn has shared his own take on Blink-182's festive tune 'Happy Holidays You Bastard'.

The track is part of the fifth annual Spotify Singles Holiday Collection, which also features cuts from Ashnikko, Julien Baker, Wolf Alice, Pale Waves and more.

"‘Happy Holidays You Bastard’ is one of the best Christmas songs of all time. It’s funny as hell and exactly the carefree attitude we should all have," jxdn comments.

Give it a listen below.