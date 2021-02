On stream

The performance will be in support of her new album 'Little Oblivions', set for release next Friday.

Published: 10:52 am, February 18, 2021

Julien Baker has announced a brand new livestream show.

The performance will be in support of her new album 'Little Oblivions', set for release next Friday (26th February). Taking place a month later on 25th March, the fully produced livestream will be broadcast from Nashville’s Analog (at Hutton Hotel).

There'll be three screenings across the day, taking place at 7pm GMT, 8pm AEDT and 9pm EDT. Each will be available to watch on-demand for 24 hours afterwards.