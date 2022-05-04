Subscribe to Upset
May 2022
Joyce Manor have shared a new track, 'Don't Try'

It clocks in at a blink-and-you'll-miss-it 1 minute 40.
Published: 11:23 am, May 04, 2022
Joyce Manor have shared a new track form their upcoming album.

'Don't Try' is taken from '40 oz. To Fresno', set to arrive on 10th June via Epitaph.

Produced by Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Tokyo Police Club, Joyce Manor’s ‘Cody’,) mixed by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Phoenix) and with Tony Thaxton of Motion City Soundtrack on drums, vocalist Barry Johnson explains: “This album makes me think of our early tours, drinking a 40 in the van on a night drive blasting Guided By Voices and smoking cigarettes the whole way to Fresno.”

Check out the new track below. Joyce Manor will also be touring in Europe with The Menzingers in October this year.

