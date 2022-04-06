Coming soon

Joyce Manor have announced a new album, '40 oz. To Fresno'.

Set to arrive on 10th June, they're previewing it with a new track, 'Gotta Let It Go'.

Produced by Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Tokyo Police Club, Joyce Manor’s ‘Cody’,) mixed by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Phoenix) and with Tony Thaxton of Motion City Soundtrack on drums, vocalist Barry Johnson explains: “This album makes me think of our early tours, drinking a 40 in the van on a night drive blasting Guided By Voices and smoking cigarettes the whole way to Fresno.”

You can check out 'Gotta Let It Go' below.