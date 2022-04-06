Subscribe to Upset
Coming soon

Joyce Manor have announced a new album, '40 oz. To Fresno'.

Check out the first track from it, ''Gotta Let It Go'.
Published: 11:08 am, April 06, 2022
Set to arrive on 10th June, they're previewing it with a new track, 'Gotta Let It Go'.

Produced by Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Tokyo Police Club, Joyce Manor’s ‘Cody’,) mixed by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Phoenix) and with Tony Thaxton of Motion City Soundtrack on drums, vocalist Barry Johnson explains: “This album makes me think of our early tours, drinking a 40 in the van on a night drive blasting Guided By Voices and smoking cigarettes the whole way to Fresno.”

You can check out 'Gotta Let It Go' below.

'40 oz. To Fresno' tracklisting:

Souvenir
NBTSA
Reason To Believe
You’re Not Famous Anymore
Don’t Try
Gotta Let It Go
Dance With Me
Did You Ever Know
Secret Sisters

