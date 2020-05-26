Joyce Manor have announced a new album of early material, and it's out on Friday

Coming soon

Published: 9:47 pm, May 26, 2020

Joyce Manor are about to release a new album of early material.

'Songs From Northern Torrance' features songs originally recorded during 2008-2010, and will arrive on streaming services this Friday, 29th May, and on vinyl from 18th September. They've also shared 'House Warning Party'.

“A lot of early Joyce Manor songs are actually leftovers from earlier bands, but ‘House Warning Party‘ was the first song I wrote specifically for Joyce Manor,” explains vocalist Barry Johnson.

“I was working at the Long Beach Aquarium and the first line of the song came to me while I was perusing the vending machine on my break. They had some LifeSavers and on the packaging it said ‘five flavors’ and the opening line of the song just popped in my head.

"The rest of the lyrics came effortlessly and the song was fully written in about the time it takes to listen to. Listening to it ten years later it sounds young and inspired and I’m impressed at how much of a story I was able to tell in just over a minute.”

Check out the full tracklisting below, and 'House Warning Party' after the jump.



1. House Warning Party

2. Fuck Koalacaust

3. DFHP?

4. Danke Schoen

5. Who Gave You A Baby

6. Constant Nothing

7. Done Right Discount Flooring

8. 5 Beer Plan

9. Chumped

10. Leather Jacket