Listen

A 7" will follow in July.

Published: 3:50 pm, May 26, 2021

JOHN have shared their new single, 'A Song For Those Who Speed In Built-Up Areas'.

The track - the band's first since second album 'Out Here On The Fringes', released in 2019 - will get a physical release on 2nd July via the band's own Pets Care imprint, and Brace Yourself Records.

"We had the title written down for quite a few years," they explain, "and it seemed to perfectly fit the sentiment and structure of the music as lyrics. These words guided us to a narrative image: a driver who is so wrapped up in themselves and their journey that they don’t seem to realise that the car is slowly filling with water. I guess it can be read as a slightly barbed reminder to have a sense of responsibility within the world, especially amongst constant calls for individual self-improvement.

"Musically, the tempo is rather consistent, perhaps less frenetic than some of our past material, and we recognised and enjoyed this difference. Using ‘less is more’ as our mantra, we were interested in the way the track could gradually carve itself from a pretty constant groove, a bit like a car meandering on a long journey."

Check it out below, and catch JOHN on tour this September and October.