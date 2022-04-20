On the road

They're also at a load of festivals over the summer.

Published: 2:24 pm, April 20, 2022

JOHN have announced a new batch of live shows.

The dates are in support of the band's latest album 'Nocturnal Manoeuvres', released last year via Brace Yourself/Pets Care Records, and include sets in Leeds, London and Bristol.

Speaking of the shows, the band say: "When we’re not on the the stage, we’re always discussing and enjoying new discoveries in venues, the tour van or on our headphones. It seemed to make perfect sense to collaboratively string these interests together in a series of special events, so we could bring the music and individuals we’ve found, and put them together in some of our favourite venues."

The details are:



APRIL

20 Dublin, IE - Whelans Upstairs

21 Chester, UK - Live Rooms

22 Cambridge, UK - Sound & Vision Festival

23 Margate, UK - Elsewhere

29 Lisbon, PT - Musicbox

30 Porto, PT - Plano B



MAY

26 Portsmouth, UK - Loft

28 Derby, UK - Bearded Theory



JULY

8 Bolton, UK - Right To Roam Festival

9 Cheltenham, UK - 2000 Trees Festival

15 Hasselt, BE - Rock Herk

24 Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival



AUGUST

6 Blackpool, UK - Rebellion Festival

28 London, UK - Raw Power Festival



NOVEMBER

18 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

19 London, UK - Oval Space



DECEMBER

9 Bristol, UK - Thekla