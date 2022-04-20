Subscribe to Upset
On the road

They're also at a load of festivals over the summer.
Published: 2:24 pm, April 20, 2022
JOHN have announced a new batch of live shows.

The dates are in support of the band's latest album 'Nocturnal Manoeuvres', released last year via Brace Yourself/Pets Care Records, and include sets in Leeds, London and Bristol.

Speaking of the shows, the band say: "When we’re not on the the stage, we’re always discussing and enjoying new discoveries in venues, the tour van or on our headphones. It seemed to make perfect sense to collaboratively string these interests together in a series of special events, so we could bring the music and individuals we’ve found, and put them together in some of our favourite venues."

The details are:

APRIL
20 Dublin, IE - Whelans Upstairs
21 Chester, UK - Live Rooms
22 Cambridge, UK - Sound & Vision Festival
23 Margate, UK - Elsewhere
29 Lisbon, PT - Musicbox
30 Porto, PT - Plano B

MAY
26 Portsmouth, UK - Loft
28 Derby, UK - Bearded Theory

JULY
8 Bolton, UK - Right To Roam Festival
9 Cheltenham, UK - 2000 Trees Festival
15 Hasselt, BE - Rock Herk
24 Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival

AUGUST
6 Blackpool, UK - Rebellion Festival
28 London, UK - Raw Power Festival

NOVEMBER
18 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
19 London, UK - Oval Space

DECEMBER
9 Bristol, UK - Thekla

Ghost embrace their most theatrical urges to prove bigger is always better at London's O2
Bob Vylan: "We're able to have a little more fun with this album"
